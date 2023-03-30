Thursday, March 30, 2023

Khalistan as a New Foreign Lever Against Delhi?

Amritpal Singh is now calling for a mass uprising against the govt by Sikhs on Baisakhi:



Coincidentally, new articles are making the rounds in Western foreign policy publications, saying that the Khalistan insurgency can only be stopped if New Delhi seeks strong cooperation with the West.


"What insurgency?" ask surprised Indians.

"The insurgency that's about to hit you, if you don't do what we say." smiles the West.😈
