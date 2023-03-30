Khalistan as a New Foreign Lever Against Delhi?

Amritpal Singh is now calling for a mass uprising against the govt by Sikhs on Baisakhi:
Coincidentally, new articles are making the rounds in Western foreign policy publications, saying that the Khalistan insurgency can only be stopped if New Delhi seeks strong cooperation with the West.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/03/28/india-sikh-protests-separatism-london-san-francisco-amritpal-singh/
"What insurgency?" ask surprised Indians.
"The insurgency that's about to hit you, if you don't do what we say." smiles the West.😈
No comments:
Post a Comment