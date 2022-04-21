Quick notes: Woke fail | Bhramari...

- Wokes versus Parents: 68 percent of Americans less likely to do business with Disney over sexualized content. The survey comes after an executive producer admitted to advancing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” to insert queerness into children’s animation during a Disney staff meeting on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation last month. Parents to support “family-friendly alternatives” to Disney.
Bhramari pranayama and nitric oxide: During Bhramari Pranayama, studies have shown that there is a staggering 1500% increase in nitric oxide. In 1998, three scientists got the Nobel Peace prize for their discoveries concerning nitric oxide. They found it was a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system. It a colourless gas that relaxes the inner muscles of the blood vessels. The vasodilation causes blood vessels to widen and increase circulation. Bhramari pranayama helps lower elevated blood pressure, improve the tone of the blood vessels, and keep the respiratory system healthy.
Nitric oxide is also anti-inflammatory. It helps fight bacterial, viral, fungal, and parasitic infections in the body. A number of studies that are underway to look at the role of nitric oxide in fighting c-virus.
Bhramari Pranayama as an aid to meditation: The humming of the sound “n,” “m,” or “ng” known as varna prakalpana, with breath control, is said to produces resonance. This can happen when the sound produced at the throat matches with the natural frequency of the body. This is the most important aspect of Bhramari Pranayama.
- Standing poses to improve balance:
- India's gig economy: Workers escape unemployment but face job insecurity, rapidly falling earnings and poor working conditions.
- Subscriber exodus: Netflix loses subscribers for first time in over 10 years. India is an exception. . . Macaulay putras are eternal revenue stream for the English world.
- Made in Hollywood, censored by China: How the film industry is abiding by Beijing's laws
- BikAss:
- Tons of garbage: The toxicity of the air near landfills poses serious health risks for people living there. "Continuous informal burning of plastics and compostable waste leads to a number of health concerns"
- Meghalaya's Living Root-Bridges: Villagers devote much time to pruning, repairing and manipulating the growth to keep the bridges strong. Technically a root-bridge can last for hundreds of years and some are believed to be more than 500 years old.
लाखों की वन सम्पदा जल कर खाक हो रही है , जाने कैसे लोग हैं जिन्हें परहवाह नही किसी की भी, आग घरों के पास तक आई है , ये आग श्रीकोट श्रीनगर के पीछे के जंगल मे लगी है , pic.twitter.com/6WGN0EHRrS— पहाड़ी दीदी (रेखा देवशाली) (@pahadinaari) April 17, 2022
