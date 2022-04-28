Quick notes: Sabotage specialists | Harvard slavery...

- UK sent sabotage specialists to Ukraine: They are among the most highly qualified specialists in the world in organizing coups d’etat, mass protest rallies, contract killings of political figures, recruiting agents, including those in the highest echelons of power, preparing terrorist attacks. . . . British dirty tricks honed over centuries.
TB2: Jack-of-all-trades: Turkish-made attack drones likely had a role in the sinking of Russia's Moskva missile cruiser. The ship's defenses were diverted to a Bayraktar TB2 drone in the sky when the Ukrainian side opened fire using anti-ship missiles. Analysts also suggested that the TB2 drones could have been used to spot the exact location of the cruiser in the Black Sea, enabling precision strikes.
The sinking of the Moskva is the single-largest blow the Russians have suffered at the hands of the Ukrainians. It marks one of the largest ships to fall in combat since the end of World War II.
"The TB2 is "a jack-of-all-trades" weapon. Turkish forces have proved the TB2's effectiveness as a strike platform in Libya and Syria, as did their Azerbaijani allies in Nagorno-Karabakh. Less well known -- because less apt for video display -- is the TB2's role as a communications relay, spotter, jammer, sensor, target designator and decoy. These capabilities have been honed especially in Syria and northern Iraq operations. The Ukrainians have taken this to a new level with maritime ops, as a force multiplier, evidenced by the sinking of the Moskva."
Cmdre Venugopal Menon (retd): Mystery behind the sinking of Moskva
- Harvard U Profited from Slavery: New report says Harvard university profited from slavery during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries through its financial connection to donors. Harvard leaders and staff enslaved more than 70 people. These are not an entirely new revelation.
- Han Debt Trap: "China wants to take advantage of Sri Lanka's inability to repay loans in time. Beijing is waiting for a good time to enter into a debt-to-equity swap and acquire land in Sri Lanka".
- China moves in after Shell's exit from Russia: China's biggest state-owned energy companies are reportedly negotiating the opportunity to buy a stake in a major Russian gas export project from Shell after the British oil and gas corporation exited Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. China's automotive industry is also eyeing opportunities in Russia. One of the Chinese auto manufacturers may buy Renault's stake in Russian carmaker Avtovaz
- Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal: Ustad Vilayat Khan, Ustad Bismillah Khan singing Krisha Bhajan... Precious!
- Bhairavee, Thumree: Ustad Vilayat Khan and Ustad Bismillah Khan
- France: 60% support banning Islamic veil in public.
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Quick notes: Sabotage specialists | Harvard slavery...
