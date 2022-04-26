Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Musk Acquires Twitter for $44B, Will Take it Private
Musk has successfully bought over Twitter, and flunky sepoy Parag Aggarwal will now be thrown to the curb:
(That last lesson should also be instructive to Indians fighting Left-wing censorship.)
By
san
-
April 26, 2022
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment