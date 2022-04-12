-
Chinese hackers collect intelligence from India’s power grid: The hackers focused on at least seven load dispatch centers in northern India that are responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispersal. “We believe this is intended to enable information-gathering surrounding critical infrastructure and/or pre-positioning for future activity.”
Union Power Minister: China attempted hacking Power Grid systems in Ladakh thrice but failed.
-
Steal for Yesu's sake: Hatha yoga poses shamelessly appropriated as "Isometric Exercises".
New nomenclature: Bhastrika, Kapabhati repackaged as 'Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training'... "Vigorous breaths boost heart, brain".
- Whitewashing Nazis: The same Western media that once documented and decried Ukraine’s far right is now playing it down and even rehabilitating its leaders — including actual Nazis.
-
India studying how Ukraine neutralised Russian tanks: Lessons would be incorporated into the design of the futuristic main battle tanks... Indian Army has been one of the biggest users of Russian arms and armaments
Russia’s failure to take down Kyiv was a defeat for the ages: Bungled basic military functions like planning and executing movement of supplies.
- Manjiri Asanare Kelkar: Raga Jait Kalyan
- What Big Pharma Corruption Means in the COVID Era: The FDA asked for permission to wait 75 years before releasing information pertaining to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, including safety data, effectiveness data, and adverse reaction reports. That means no one would see this information until the year 2096 — conveniently, after many of us have departed this crazy world. To recap: the FDA only needed 10 weeks to review the 329,000 pages worth of data before approving the EUA for the vaccine — but apparently, they need three-quarters of a century to publicize it.
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Quick notes: Power grid | Digesting yoga...
