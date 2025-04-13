Quick notes: Ziroh | Meta whistleblower...

- Ziroh: India startup Ziroh runs AI models on CPUs instead of GPUs. Called Kompact AI, the technology is aimed at bringing AI training and inference to SMEs which cannot afford GPUs... IIT-Madras’ Centre for AI Research to work on efficient, task-specific models.
Bombshell testimony: Whistleblower claims Meta helped China develop advanced AI to ‘outcompete American companies’. “The greatest trick Mark Zuckerberg ever pulled was wrapping the American flag around himself and calling himself a patriot and saying he didn’t offer services in China while he spent the last decade building an $18 billion business there”.
China is developing AI models for military use, relying on Meta’s LLaMA model.
- Meta Fights To Stop Potential Breakup Of Instagram And WhatsApp In A High-Stakes Trial
- ‘The Tsunami Is Coming’: China’s Global Exports Are Just Getting Started. A staggering $1.9 trillion in extra industrial lending is fueling a continued flood of exports that could be spread even wider across the world by the Trump tariffs.
- Do Bangladesh a favour: Help the tribals carve out its hills tract.
- 'Dukaandari hi karna hai?': Piyush Goyal is right. India needs an ecosystem that better enables deep-tech innovation. India’s venture capital landscape prioritises quick returns over patient capital. Despite these challenges, India has seen pockets of quality startup success. Space startup Digantara has embarked on a very impactful journey. Likewise, Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos are making strides in space.
- Raag Chhaya Nat: Jayshree Patnekar
Strategic opportunities: The greatest flaw in the Indian institutional strategic mindset is that it is not strategic, because it is too set along linear lines. If India trades with China, it cannot also undermine it in various military ways, etc. China believes in just the reverse– that good economic relations is no excuse for not screwing the adversary in every other respect. The twain don’t meet, and is the reason why the Indian government learns nothing and the country is supine, keeps getting it in the neck everytime.
But the troubling and worrying question is this: Is there any original software written in India? China seems to have these inventors and innovators coming out in droves. They are adding high-octane fuel to the already astounding pace of progress by that country. India is near zero in this realm of technology creation. But, how is it that the even more, bureaucracy-wise, turgid “state socialism with capitalist characteristics” ideology and system in China is now the source of endless and astonishing new technologies?
In the sheer mass and the drudgery of the Communist system in China, Deng’s successors still found that the country needed to catch up with the tech front rankers. So, the next thing they did was fast-forward the process by simply getting the very best brains from all over the world via its “Thousand Talents” programme which has spawned its adjunct — “Thousand Young Talents” programme for Chinese youth which is now advancing the economy with technology inventions and innovations.
And here’s India, which has yet to find its Deng.
Rather than spending billions on innovative and challenging engineering ideas we might as well break up Bangladesh and have our own access to the sea . The Chittagong hill tracts were always inhabited by indigenous tribes which always wanted to be part of india since 1947 . There… https://t.co/rcjs6msae7— Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) April 1, 2025
