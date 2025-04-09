"Duryodhana! Don't Make Me Angry. You Wouldn't Like Me When I'm Angry."

When Dronacharya turned down Karna's request to be given the secrets of the Brahmastra, we know it's because he didn't want that knowledge to be misused for negative purposes. He and those like him also understood that if anyone and everyone were to get their hands on such powerful knowledge, then this could result in a lot of chaos and harm.
Fast-forward to the current day, and we see the power of AI has the potential to be a huge boon to mankind, as well as the potential to cause a lot of chaos and harm. AI could be used to cure cancer, but it could also be used to generate a virus that could wipe out humanity.
In the field of content creation, generative AI has shown its ability to give anyone - even the worst artists - the power to create eye-catching content of their own, personally specified by them. As I'd mentioned in my previous post, we're now seeing a veritable flood of new AI-generated content online as a stampede of aspiring new creators, who were previously without the ability to express themselves, now rush to publish content. For some reason, a lot of this new content seems to be in the form of stories from Hindu mythology.
There's a significant amount of interesting new content out there with unprecedented visual graphic detail. But there's inevitably also a lot of junk being churned out -- a rising tide of it, actually.
The Incredible Hulk vs The Incredible Bheema
I Trust They Need No Introduction. You Know Who They Are:
People are of course free to make whatever they want to make. AI now makes that easier to do than ever before. But is it really art? Prospective audiences are free to make up their own minds.
What we should want, however, is some kind of signal-to-noise ratio (and by "we" I mean those of us who'd like to see a more dignified and uplifting representation which is respectful of the important values of Hinduism that make up its heritage.)
And the way to do that is to put out better content that will attract viewers based on its character, rather than on its "biff-boom-pow" action, eye-candy or other shallow qualities. This requires craftsmanship and the skills associated with it. The only way to build up such craftsmanship is to invest in it.
What might also be useful are reviewers who publish their reviews of content being put out online, just as there are reviewers for films, TV serials, music, and other more traditional forms of content.
No comments:
Post a Comment