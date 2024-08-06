U.S Revokes Visa Of Sheikh Hasina

United States of Regime Change is confirming that it is indeed the hand behind Hasina's ouster.
With the US opening up its new front against India, I don't see how we can tolerate this kind of backstab.
We should support the establishment of a BRICS currency, even if in a limited form so that China doesn't totally dominate it..
We should withdraw from the LECISMOA logistical support agreement with US Navy.
If US tries to seek a military base in Bangladesh, they're only going to expose themselves to a jihadi threat.
