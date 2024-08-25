Sunday, August 25, 2024

the new axis of evil

the 'gang of four': china, Russia, Iran and north korea as the principal adversaries for the US.

but what happened to bush's 2002 axis of evil: Iran, Iraq and north Korea?

and where is pakistan, the most evil of the lot?

https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/autocracies-china-russia-us-election-5dc42efb?st=2hyydrvsi8npc76&reflink=share_mobilewebshare
By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)