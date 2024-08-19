- AI Is Coming for India’s Famous Tech Hub: AI might accelerate trends that have already made the industry less labor-intensive. About a decade ago, companies needed about 27 employees to earn $1 million in annual revenue. That number has now fallen to 21 employees ..The industry added 60,000 jobs in the year ended in March, the lowest annual increase in more than a decade.
- China Expert: “India must copy this from China to stay ahead!” Manoj Kewalramani -- MUST WATCH!
- China's explosive rise in EVs: How BYD, Nio and other Chinese EVs compare to Tesla
- Loitering munitions: India Unveils Lethal 'Swadeshi' Kamikaze Drones With 1,000 Km Range. . . Ukraine war fuels rise of killer AI robots
- Japan's chipmaking revival? Rapidus to use AI and robots to automate back end chipmaking processes.. claims automation can slash delivery times by 66% versus TSMC and Samsung.
- The Wall of India - PR Sreejesh: The hockey legend who stood tall in cricket-mad India . . . A traditional Kerala meal for Sreejesh
- More white elephants? "India's dream to host Olympics 2036, we are preparing"... Is it to foster sporting culture, or to leverage national pride that borders on jingoism?.... Hosting Olympics is NOT a great investment:
The world is but a show, glittering and empty. It is, and yet is not. It
is there as long as I want to see it and take part in it. When I cease
caring, it dissolves, It has no cause and serves no purpose. It just
happens when we are absent-minded. It appears exactly as it looks, but
there is no depth in it, nor meaning. Only the onlooker is real, call
him Self or Atma. To the Self the world is but a colourful show, which
he enjoys as long as it lasts and forgets when it is over. Whatever
happens on the stage makes him shudder in terror or roll with laughter,
yet all the time he is aware that it is but a show. Without desire or
fear he enjoys it, as it happens.
I am a dream that can wake you up.
Monday, August 19, 2024
Quick Notes: Tech jobs | Hockey legend...
