Tuesday, August 13, 2024

iit madras retains its top spot in NIRF rankings

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/education/news/iit-madras-and-iisc-retain-top-nirf-slots-hindu-springs-surprise/articleshow/112479847.cms?utm_source=newsshowcase&utm_medium=gnews&utm_campaign=CDAQuISNisip6v5JGOCyruL5n7uSigEqEAgAKgcICjDOsv0KMMLu9AI&utm_content=rundown&gaa_at=la&gaa_n=AWsEHT5gHyRuPUetAeGPqD9G0S9cPObtfTjnNC1SS8fN2c65ouo4JlM5rJ7vVysRe7dGR965Ah_DzDpss1Ue&gaa_ts=66baf9cc&gaa_sig=rnIq8xeSxDW6GGeEILgnbDJDktBwLXJkD_nvDucHsRJr09bleXIPVQrPFhw9N_TYFy58H4gCgYk-VAyDHACDFg%3D%3D&pcode=462

a little confusing what the difference is between 'university' and 'institute'. i have found global rankings such as QS, Times, Jiadong all treat the IITs as 'universities'. is the push towards increasing humanities and medicine in IITs arise from the desire to be like a broad-based american university?

