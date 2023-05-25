Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, May 25, 2023
why i have soured on electric cars
https://twitter.com/scienceisstrat1/status/1661412504583405580?s=20
so these will have a lifetime of what, 3 years? the typical chinese product lasts 3 months, but ok, they have progressed, so i guess these cars will last 3 years?
By
nizhal yoddha
-
May 25, 2023
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment