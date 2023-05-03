Attention, everyone -- your immediate attention is required.
A narrative update has been issued, and all textbooks and media talking points must be updated accordingly.
As you know, we've always been told that German national socialists are the worst thing history has ever produced. And therefore RSS, Savarkar, etc were the imitators and worshippers of these worst people.
However, due to newer more recent events in Europe, Germany is no longer the worst culprit in history -- it is actually in fact Russia and Vladimir Putin who are now the worst.
Therefore, it is necessary to inform you that Brahmins, RSS, Savarkar, etc are all actually from Russia and are fervent promoters of Russian values, not German ones. Please update all rhetoric, arguments and invective accordingly.
Remember, the NAM which Nehru helped to found was not actually the Non-Aligned Movement. Instead, he actually helped found the North Atlantic Movement (NAM) to support freedom against tyranny. Furthermore, what was known as the Aryan Migration Theory will now hereafter be referred to as the Russian Aryan Migration (RAM). Your prompt correction is appreciated.
Spasibo.
PS: We are now at war with O̵c̵e̵a̵n̵i̵a̵ ̵E̵u̵r̵a̵s̵i̵a̵ ̵D̵e̵u̵t̵s̵c̵h̵l̵a̵n̵d̵ Russia. We have always been at war with O̵c̵e̵a̵n̵i̵a̵ ̵E̵u̵r̵a̵s̵i̵a̵ ̵D̵e̵u̵t̵s̵c̵h̵l̵a̵n̵d̵ Russia.
