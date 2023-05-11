Quick notes: High consumption | Unsafe terror base...

-
The curious case of India’s high consumption: India seems to be consuming its way to growth. Spends on “Roti, Kapda and Makaan” actually grew at lower rates over the period 2012–13 to 2019–20.
On the other hand, spends on alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics grew rapidly, and so did spends on transportation, recreation and culture, and restaurants and hotels. “. . Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment”.
-
Ghar Mein Ghus ke Marenge: Khalistan Commando Force-Panjwar terrorist shot dead in Lahore. The killing is the latest instance of terror kingpins being targeted outside India. In February this year, Bashir Ahmad Peer, a self-styled commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan's Rawalpindi.
Also in the same month, former commander of Pakistan-based terror outfit Al Badr, Syed Khalid Raza, was killed in a similar manner outside his residence in Karachi while Kashmir-born terrorist Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, who had joined the Islamic State( IS), was reportedly killed in Kunar province of Afghanistan.
-
Dr. Radhika Desai: The signs of de-dollarization are everywhere.
Rupee-ruble payment pact talks reportedly suspended.. Russia says it has billions of Indian rupees that it can't use.
Pakistan switching to yuan to buy Russian oil
- CPU Technology Nodes explained: What is wrong with 5nm, 3nm, 1nm. Anastasi in tech
- Light pollution: The number of stars that people can see with the naked eye has reduced dramatically over the last decade. The cause is "Skyglow" from artificial lighting - the brightness of that glow has increased every year since 2011. "Our view of the stars is disappearing".
- Protein powders: Are they bad for your health? It's not some magic powder which will suddenly make you strong. You have to put the work in.
- Regenerative farming: Regenerative farming links soil health to human health. Decades of chemicals have ruined soils, making them less capable of providing nourishment for the crops, and lessening their nutritional value as a result. The United States has the lowest per capita spending on food of any industrialized nation in the world. Conversely, the US also has the highest per capita spending on healthcare of any industrialized nation in the world.
- Millet for Diabetes : Studies on millet nutrition: Is it a Healthy Grain?
- Second capital: China considers building its second capital in Xinjiang. 'It would end the historical concept that the region is the Uyghur people's motherland'.
Chinese firms foil US AI sanctions with older GPUs, software tweaks
Chinese videos mocking Indians:
video1
video2
No comments:
Post a Comment