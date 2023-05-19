Demonetization 2.0: RBI Withdraws 2000-Rupee Notes

RBI has announced the withdrawal of 2000-rupee notes:
https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-withdraw-2000-rupee-notes-circulation-central-bank-2023-05-19/
I was watching Rashid Alvi from Congress Party giving his reaction in an interview. You should have heard the genuine anguish in his voice - he literally sounded like he was on the verge of tears. Some Netas are going to be in serious pain from this. ISI may not be able to harvest their narco-money when they need it most. How are they going to bomb the G-20 Summit now, if they can't pay anybody?
No comments:
Post a Comment