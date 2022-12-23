Quick notes: US meddling | Origins of Indian IT...

- US State Department to sponsor transgender activism in India: To support the creation of transgender activist groups inside corporations in India.
-
The untold story of Indian IT industry: Dr Homi Bhabha was actually the creator of many things that are relevant to India today, including computers. Bhabha wrote a report at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 1959 on the need for computer education and the need for India to embark on a computer industry.
“In 1962, TIFR released the first digital computer for scientific applications - ‘TIFRAC’. Joined MTech computer science in 1965 when IIT Kanpur started the first computer science school. We need to recognise all these events and people and as the starting points for this industry in India”.
-
Apple Suppliers Accelerate Buildup Outside China: A legion of skilled workers who'd received some education and training has been the backbone of China's rise as the world's factory. A direct replacement for China isn't immediately in the cards, however firms like Foxconn Pegatron are putting the foundations in place to handle more of the final assembly and packaging of products outside China.
- Apple looking to move production of Mac Pro to Vietnam. Vietnam has attracted 21 Apple suppliers to operate in the country.
- Foxconn building hostel to house 60,000 employees in Tamil Nadu
- Cars? In this economy? Car-free streets are here to stay. Here’s how four cities took back miles of pavement from cars, making a popular pandemic solution into a permanent fixture.
-
A trash heap 62 meters high in India: Over decades, dangerous toxins have seeped into the ground, polluting the water supply for thousands of residents living nearby. “The methane leak from this landfill would have the same climate impact as emissions from 350,000 US cars”.
- 'Asking for a friend': Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff told employees in a Slack message that the company’s newest hires aren’t being productive enough, and he asked for feedback as to why that’s the case. “Are we not building tribal knowledge with new employees without an office culture?” he asked in a message viewed by CNBC. He said he was “asking for a friend,” a phrase people often use on the internet to humorously reveal their curiosity about a topic.
Management lessons from Marc B:
1. CEO poses important directional issues as questions rather than commands.
2. CEO shows gratitude for feedback.
3. Trust as a primary company value.
- Kalapini Komkali: Ram Niranjan Nyara re, Kabir nirgun bhajan
Friday, December 23, 2022
Quick notes: US meddling | Origins of Indian IT...
