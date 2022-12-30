Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, December 30, 2022
google should do a similar "buy all hindu" in india
if they can do this in the US, why not in india?
identify hindu businesses.
if google can't do this, can hindus themselves do this? or is it not #secular?
By
nizhal yoddha
-
December 30, 2022
