Quick notes: Separation of powers | Tech secrets...

- ‘Respect the Laxman Rekha’: Vice President takes on the Ayotollahs of Supreme Court. . . . . . Finally, someone steps up to put India's SC in its place, which has been making a mockery of separation of powers. No one relinquishes power voluntarily. You need to seize it by force.
- FTAs and their discontents: Do free trade agreements benefit India? India's balance of trade has worsened with countries with which it has signed free trade agreements
Tech secrets: Taiwan govt looks to protect TSMC tech from the US
3nm by 2026: TSMC commits to $40 Billion investment of Arizona Fab.
Pointing to high costs and a US skills shortage, TSMC has reported challenges to the completion by next December of its new 4 nanometer semiconductor plant north of Phoenix
- The incredible shrinking future of college: The population of college-age Americans is about to crash. It will change higher education forever.
- Gambling Addiction: Online gambling ravaged UK. America could be next.
- Kumar Mardur: Raag Gaud Sarang | Kirana Khayal.
The eight negations: Nagarjuna's eightfold negations are that there is no becoming, no not being, no annihilation, no persistence, no unity, no diversity, no coming, and no departure.. "Substance does not exist, non-substance also does not exist, nothing that is to be designated by words exists at all. All the things that are designated by words similar to 'nirvan' are void of an own being".
The eight negations are actually four pairs of neither birth nor death, neither end nor permanence, neither identity nor difference, neither coming nor going.
- Revathi Kamath: Lake activist breathes new life into polluted wetland in Bengaluru outskirts
- Journalism Competition and Preservation Act: US legislation pits Big Tech against news outlets.. Big Tech benefits tremendously from journalism content, yet they refuse to pay local publishers fairly for the content that fuels their platforms.
- New Zealand plans law to require Facebook, Google to pay for news: The legislation will be modelled on similar laws in Australia and Canada. "It is critical that those benefiting from their news content actually pay for it."
- Pathetic record: Western medicine has failed people with chronic pain.
