Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
but hey, biden has $45 billion for ukraine; you can eat cake
no money for medicaid for poor people. but don't worry, democracy is safe.
talk of skewed priorities. zelensky has to live comfortably, that's the big thing.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
December 27, 2022
