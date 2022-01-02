Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, January 02, 2022
WSJ nails the media-political nexus that has brought the US to its knees
we could have told them a thing or two about the same diseases in india with the 'liberals'.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/media-conformity-wuhan-covid-russia-crime-11640805471?st=amev8h8bqrnp75n&reflink=share_mobilewebshare
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 02, 2022
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment