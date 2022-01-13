Quick notes: Common cold | Union activism...

- Frequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune Response: "Excessive boosters could weaken the immune response and tire out people".
- T cells induced by common cold protect against C-virus: Using such T-cells as the foundation for a vaccine could possibly be more effective than the current generation of vaccines, as the current crop focus on the spike protein, which sits on the outside of the cell, making it more prone to mutate within variants of the virus. “Such a vaccine would not need to be given as frequently because the memory T-cells last longer than the antibodies”.
Slow the Spread? Speeding It May Be Safer : Viruses care more about propagating themselves than about killing the host: Most viruses evolve to become more infectious and less virulent. Policies designed to slow the spread of Omicron may end up creating a supervariant that is more infectious, more virulent and more resistant to vaccines. That would be a man-made disaster.
To minimize that risk, policy makers must tolerate the rapid spread of milder variants. Will relaxing restrictions come at the cost of more hospitalizations and deaths as the next variant starts to spread? Perhaps, but it would reduce the risk of a worst-case scenario and greater loss of life in the long run.
- Socialism for thee, not for me: New York Times interfered with union activism, U.S. labor agency alleges
- On their knees: Sri Lankan begs China to restructure payments for the roughly $5 billion it borrowed under Belt and Road Initiative.
- Gandikota: The stunning Indian gorge that resembles the Grand Canyon
First Telugu inscription dating back to 575 AD found.
‘Our inscription is a century older', claims Telangana.
- Ahead of India: Vietnam's VinFast reveals EVs, plans factories in US and Germany
- Begum Parveen Sultana sings tarana in Hamsadhwani.
