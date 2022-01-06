Thursday, January 06, 2022

"Doctor shortages, surging cases and mixed messaging". and two blows to pfizer.

this is the headline from the NYT, and here's the detail.

schadenfreude, wishing us ill, and pushing the pfizer line. yet again.



however,

Pfizer should worry. CCP will out market them. 😀

https://twitter.com/FinancialTimes/status/1478963979431161859?t=OlV1fYLHhYCZ0BHRtk8GMw&s=08

and

another blow to Pfizer. this non mRNA stuff may actually work and no ka ching to big pharma. 😢

https://twitter.com/DrPSVRao1/status/1478968812284252163?t=OxW2VH0hyMEoBLUGKI5PwA&s=08
By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)