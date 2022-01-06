Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, January 06, 2022
"Doctor shortages, surging cases and mixed messaging". and two blows to pfizer.
this is the headline from the NYT, and here's the detail.
schadenfreude, wishing us ill, and pushing the pfizer line. yet again.
however,
Pfizer should worry. CCP will out market them. 😀
https://twitter.com/FinancialTimes/status/1478963979431161859?t=OlV1fYLHhYCZ0BHRtk8GMw&s=08
and
another blow to Pfizer. this non mRNA stuff may actually work and no ka ching to big pharma. 😢
https://twitter.com/DrPSVRao1/status/1478968812284252163?t=OxW2VH0hyMEoBLUGKI5PwA&s=08
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 06, 2022
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment