Quick notes: Fourth Dose | Paki greencard...

- Fourth Pfizer shot not enough to prevent Omicron: Fourth dose insufficient to ward off omicron infections. . . . . . . . . . . only helps Pfizer bottomline
- Jan 9 is Kerala ExMuslim Day: ExMuslims of Kerala vows to protect rights of those who renounce religion.
- Targeting Sikhs and Chinese: Pakistan to offer permanent residency scheme for rich foreign nationals to boost weak economy
Colombo Port City: A new Dubai or a Chinese enclave?
Burdening poor countries with unsustainable debt.
NBA star: "China uses money to buy silence and they just bought Elon".
- Silicon Valley: Led by physicist Robert Noyce, Fairchild Semiconductor began as a start-up company whose radical innovations would help make the United States a leader in both space exploration and the personal computer revolution, changing the way the world works, plays, and communicates.
- Green energy set to take off: Ambani is pouring more than $80 billion into renewable energy
- Lithium: China controls more than half of the world's lithium processing and refining capacity. 80% of the global lithium is currently sourced from Australia, Chile and China
- Ellara Kannada: Has the influence of Sanskrit on Kannada created barriers for learning and usage? “When it comes to science terms, we have complicated words rooted in Sanskrit. We wanted to find simpler equivalents”.
Cremation - A Greener Way to Die: Conserved corpses can go on display in caskets that, collectively, use tons of wood and steel, which we then bury in concrete containers. Instead of returning bodily nutrients, like potassium and calcium, to the ground, they slowly molder while shielded from the dirt. Lack of oxygen causes wasting flesh to release methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than the carbon dioxide we’d produce in open air.
Meanwhile, embalming fluid can leak into soil and make its way into our groundwater, potentially at hazardous concentrations. Our final contribution to humankind: toxic ooze. Many countries favor an option lighter on chemicals: cremation. It’s also becoming popular in the U.S.
- Be alive, every moment:
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Quick notes: Fourth Dose | Paki greencard...
