Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
run for the hills, people. this mRNA fad is really scary.
CRISPR first and now this. we should all be worried as people are messing with biology.
and as for unintended consequences, see 1. global warming, 2. thalidomide.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
December 08, 2021
