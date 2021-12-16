Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, December 16, 2021
obama and dist attorney bharara: protect the guilty, persecute the peripheral
interesting thread based on raj rajaratnam's book. i can well believe this is the truth. screw some uppity browns/indians along the way (raj is sri lankan).
https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1471272757417684994?s=20
By
nizhal yoddha
-
December 16, 2021
