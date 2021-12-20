Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, December 20, 2021
pure propaganda from the NYT for mRNA
see the weasel words "preliminary"
in other words there is no solid evidence. i bet nobody has even submitted any research on the efficacy of covaxin, but Deepstate has decreed that only pfizer and moderna work.
nizhal yoddha
December 20, 2021
