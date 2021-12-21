Quick notes: 1971 war | Chip ecosystem...

-
US wanted China to intervene against India in 1971 War: After Indira Gandhi's visit to Washington; Kissinger said the 'Indians are bastards anyway. They are starting a war there [in Bangladesh] ... While [Indira Gandhi] was a bitch, ... she will not be able to go home and say that the United States didn't give her a warm reception.'
The duo (Nixon, Kissinger) wanted China to put more pressure on India: 'I think we've got to tell [the Chinese] that some movement on their part ... toward the Indian border could be very significant.'
-
Develop ecosystem for chip production: The US, South Korea and China have incentives totaling about $50 billion, $100 billion and $450 billion respectively, far higher than India's.
So future chip production, if we are to have it, shouldn’t be a one-trick pony and must develop an ecosystem from design to fabrication, to packing and testing.
Given the long gestation periods and rapid technology changes, India must out-strategise on design and functionality as the end product will be out only three-four years from the moment work begins, by which point the prevailing chip shortage would have been resolved, while technology would have advanced further.
Designing is India’s advantage and while we leverage people skills, we must improvise research and development—an area that we are lacking in currently. Importantly, WTO-consistent tariff and non-tariff barriers should be resolved to ensure flow of goods, besides ensuring policy stability, without which our chip production prospects will remain empty.
+ Semiconductor capex to hit $152 Billion in 2021 as market on track for $2 Trillion by 2035
- India's Atlantis: Searching for the sunken kingdom of Dwarka
- Narinder Singh Kapany: The relentless innovator behind the science of fibre optics
- New Pfizer drug and ivermectin: Uncomfortable facts for Pfizer, Big pharma and Woke media
- Cryptocurrencies a challenge for emerging markets: "Because a lot of these crypto exchanges are offshore, they are not subject to regulation of a particular country... So, there is a need for a global policy on that front urgently".
-
Why Pakistan may want the J-10: While a layperson may think the J-10 appears similar in layout to the F-16, the Chinese aircraft has a delta wing design with 'canards' forward of the fuselage. There is suspicion Israel transferred technology for the Lavi fighter to China.
+ Israeli companies exported cruise missiles to China without permit
- Boeing and Airbus warn of 5G safety concerns: "5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate".
- Chart buster: Bird songs bump stars off Australian music chart
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Quick notes: 1971 war | Chip ecosystem...
