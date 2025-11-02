Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, November 02, 2025
Trump Releases H1B Ad: Indians Are Stealing the 'American Dream' from Americans
Aren't we glad we got a shiny new defense deal with USA?
With friends like these, who needs enemies?
With Trump, it seems we get both in one package -- how convenient & thoughtful of him...
By
san
-
November 02, 2025
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment