Quick notes: Anti-India hate | AfPak tensions...

- Anti-India, anti-Hindu hate spirals: Vivek Ramaswamy, Kash Patel, Tusli Gabbard and Dinesh D'Souza all at the receiving end.
- ‘Worship of false gods’: MAGA spreads hate on Diwali as Trump lights diyas at White House
- Brown MAGAs shocked that MAGA is racist: Indians on the right are realizing what black folks already knew. . . . Vivek is done — The racist base turned on him.
- India loses airbase in Tajikistan: The Ayni Airbase in Tajikistan, once India’s only real overseas military footing has been quietly vacated after pressure from Russia and China.
- South Asia’s most geopolitically charged shoreline: Pakistan’s Pasni port pitch to Washington can reshape regional rivalries with China and India
- Water scarcity - Pakistan's Arabia wish coming true: Afghanistan has announced plans to construct a dam on the Kunar River, a key tributary of the Kabul River, aiming to restrict water flow to Pakistan after deadly clashes along the Durand Line.
- Why Afghanistan and Pakistan are fighting: Afghanistan’s rulers say their border with Pakistan doesn’t exist. The recent clashes along the border prove the point.
- I like this map of Pakistan: Sindh may need more time :)
- Why Taliban trusts India but hates Pakistan: After 2001, India quietly supported Afghanistan with schools, roads, and Deobandi education. Meanwhile, Pakistan trained the old Taliban with violent Wahabi ideas. Pakistan also mistreated Afghan refugees and tried to control them. Today, the new Taliban trusts India and rejects Pakistan’s influence.
- Indians moving away from GOP: Blowback to MAGA racism
Shift towards Democrats in Virginia— Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 7, 2025
Whites: 6
Black: 11
Hispanic: 20
Asian: 42
Keep demonizing immigrants, that'll take you far. pic.twitter.com/v6Mqisc4IP
No comments:
Post a Comment