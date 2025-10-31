Friday, October 31, 2025
$100 million visa application fee
Keeping with the spirit of reciprocity, will the "Hindu nationalist" Government of India led by Prime minister Narendra Modi that supposedly represents "civilizational nationalism" impose a $100 million non-refundable application fee for all foreign nationals seeking to enter Bharat for the purpose of proselytization / missionary activity - without any guarantees of the visa application being approved? This should be accompanied by an open ended round of nuclear tests that continue until all parameters are satisfied to fully validate 1) thermonuclear weapons 2) tactical nukes - both things that Bharat supposedly lacks. The "declaration of no first use" should be declared null and void with an explicit statement that nukes can and will be used when the Hindu nation faces an existential crisis. The doctrine should explicitly address Jihadi Beggardesh's threats to sever the North East from the mainland at the "Chicken neck corridor" stating that any such move will be met with a nuclear deterrent mercilessly deployed against 300 million Beggardeshi Jihadis! These actions will indicate to the world that Bharat means business - and will defend both her civilizational identity and sovereignty at any cost.
