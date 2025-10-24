Friday, October 24, 2025

voice of NATO/deepstate realizes it's game over. Europe is done for, US has no bargaining power

 


Realization slowly dawns on the economist magazine that it's the end of the European century. china has leverage.

where is india's leverage, o omniscient 180-IQ IAS/IFS mandarins in Delhi?

