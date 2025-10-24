Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, October 24, 2025
voice of NATO/deepstate realizes it's game over. Europe is done for, US has no bargaining power
Realization slowly dawns on the economist magazine that it's the end of the European century. china has leverage.
where is india's leverage, o omniscient 180-IQ IAS/IFS mandarins in Delhi?
By
nizhal yoddha
-
October 24, 2025
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment