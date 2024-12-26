Quick notes: Pak missile | Stock market cocaine...

- White House: Pakistan's ballistic missile programme emerging threat to US . . . Led by Russia & China, Pakistan eyes “Elite League” of group that can hit U.S with nuclear-armed missiles
- How Pakistan’s oil discovery could change global markets:
- Pakistan’s stealth move: To acquire 40 Chinese J-35A jets in 2 years amid IAF fleet woes
- Caliphate nextdoor: Pakistan may use Bangladesh as a corridor to send arms to India's northeast. Pakistani ships are now sailing into Bangladesh ports and the earlier orders to examine all cargo on these ships has been waived.
- Adani deal: Andhra Pradesh is likely to pay as much as 23 per cent over the price it agreed in the contract once the taxes and duties are included. Annual payments to Adani once the power supply is fully operational will be roughly equal to state spending on social security and nutrition programs for the previous fiscal year
- More Men Are Addicted to the ‘Crack Cocaine’ of the Stock Market: A new type of addict is showing up at Gamblers Anonymous meetings across the country: investors hooked on the market’s riskiest trades. . . problem worse in India.
- Narayana Murthy on Mass Migration To Bengaluru, Pune: These cities have become extremely challenging to live in, difficult to navigate, and have witnessed rising pollution levels. They are heading toward becoming unlivable
- "No Silicon Valley": Startup Founder Reveals Why He Left Bengaluru In Just 16 Months... "Bengaluru is a place that encourages companies to grow fast and fail fast. That kind of pressure didn't align with the needs of a healthcare business, which has no room for error and demands significant trust from people... I felt excluded because I didn't speak Hindi and I wasn't an alumnus of the IIT".
- AI reality check: The Next Great Leap in AI Is Behind Schedule and Crazy Expensive.
- Sino-Russian joint efforts in semiconductors? Russia plans EUV chipmaking tools that it says will be cheaper and easier to build than ASML's — country outlines new roadmap to smaller chips
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Quick notes: Pak missile | Stock market cocaine...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment