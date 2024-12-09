kakistocracy: INDI alliance's hallmark

the nehruvian state, I thought, was the very picture of a kakistocracy: rule by the very worst possible people.
I stand corrected now: the INDI alliance is even worse. for example it has the DMK and now some maharashtrian partner that openly abuse Sanatana dharma. this is against the very constitutional provisions of equal rights and religious freedom. these INDI people brandish the constitution as some sort of talisman, but they have no problem in positioning the appeasement of RoL and esp RoP as intrinsic to the constitution, at the cost of demonizing and reducing the space for Hinduism.
here's their favorite magazine, the warmongerist, defining their style of management as its word of the year.
https://www.economist.com/culture/2024/11/29/the-economists-word-of-the-year-for-2024?utm_content=ed-picks-image-link-1&etear=nl_special_1&utm_campaign=a.special-edition-newsletter&utm_medium=email.internal-newsletter.np&utm_source=salesforce-marketing-cloud&utm_term=12/7/2024&utm_id=2020638
No comments:
Post a Comment