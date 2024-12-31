medical earnings in the US: cartel

doctors have a cartel, and thus are obscenely well paid. but diabetes care doctors make half as much as plastic surgeons? something is wrong here.
lack of this kind of cartelization (even nurses have one) is also the reason why engineers moan, eg in IEEE, about esp h1-b immigrants. that's right, engineers have not been able to create a cartel. that's why it's a boom and bust business. that's why after an aerospace bust in the 1970s, aerospace engineers were driving taxis. that's what I think will happen to AI engineers in the 2025-26 as the AI bubble bursts.
don't blame immigrants. it's your own fecklessness that causes your salaries to drop. I remember 20 years ago some guy (forgot his name) on IEEE email groups griping about the same thing. now it's groypers blaming h1-b.
