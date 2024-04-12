Re: will development issues swing the thiruvananthapuram election?

Namaste Rajeev ji,
Thank You for this ground report. I am watching this contest keenly and am quite impressed by Rajeev C's approach and promises. Of course I don't vote here so that does not matter :)
My constituency is Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishen. He is average but we dont need him, Gorakhpur is developing by leaps and bounds because of Yogi ji!
I am so glad you mentioned the Travancore Royals. The fact that they are at the basis of Kerala's positive indices is blanked out by the Communists.
In conclusion, do you really have a soft spot for Tharoor ? I find I am allergic to him and switch channels when he is flicking his hair.
Happy Elections!
Sumedha
On Fri, Apr 12, 2024 at 7:47 AM Rajeev Srinivasan <rajeev.srinivasan@gmail.com> wrote:
https://open.substack.com/pub/rajeevsrinivasan/p/ep-124-battle-royale-in-thiruvananthapuram?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true--
You received this message because you are subscribed to the Google Groups "INDICA" group.
To unsubscribe from this group and stop receiving emails from it, send an email to IndicAcademy+unsubscribe@googlegroups.com.
To view this discussion on the web visit https://groups.google.com/d/msgid/IndicAcademy/CAOEieVVegv-1JOgYxA6Z64iwSu0O%2BGz3wMKGS-GfEUoobUjx1g%40mail.gmail.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment