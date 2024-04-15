Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, April 15, 2024
now that the manifestos are out, trivandrum offers a stark contrast in visions
this goes far beyond the individual candidates shashi tharoor and rajeev chandrasekhar.
it is a clash of metaphors. and it is a piquant choice: reward the fecklessness of the past, or look forward to development?
https://open.substack.com/pub/rajeevsrinivasan/p/ep-125-the-thiruvananthapuram-lok?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 15, 2024
