Quick notes: AI Iceberg | Value of a degree...

- The AI Industry Is Steaming Toward A Legal Iceberg: Legal scholars, lawmakers and at least one Supreme Court justice agree that companies will be liable for the things their AIs say and do—and that the lawsuits are just beginning. Several legal experts say Section 230 will not protect firms from lawsuits over the outputs of generative AI, echoing SCOTUS Justice Gorsuch's 2023 statement.
- Overselling the AI hype: Copilot on Windows is no reason to buy a new PC. Just not useful
- Value of an Indian engineering degree: IIT-Bombay is yet to place almost 36% of its students in the ongoing placement season. Other IIT campuses in Delhi and Kanpur have reported similar problems in the last few years. This has raised questions about the condition of India's job market and the value of an engineering degree in these changing times. United Nations data suggests that India's graduate unemployment has reached almost 30%. Is it time for you to rethink your degree?
- Slow job market nixes India’s growth story: Employment ratio in India declined by more than in any other south Asian country in the 2000-2022 period, with the exception of Nepal. ‘Employment ratio’ refers to the labour force currently employed against the total working-age population of a region... There is no denying the job market for even the best equipped has turned sluggish.
Enemy within: Building spree in the Himalayas is increasing the risk of disaster on the tense China border
'People for Himalaya' Issues 5-pt charter of demand for political parties: A complete ban on all mega infrastructure projects, such as those related to the railways, dams, hydro projects and four-lane highways in the Himalayas, and have urged for referendums and public consultations to be made compulsory for all development projects.
India: No country for a Green Party? Mainline political parties have maintained a deafening silence on environmental issues even as the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign gains momentum and fury.
- Politicians feasting off Hindu devotees' offerings: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has expedited the distribution of house site pattas and registration process for employees and workers. The TTD had sanctioned funds and allocated more than 1,000 acres of land for houses to as many as 14,500 employees.
- 'How to love in Sanskrit' (HarperCollins): A collection of Sanskrit love poetry, translated and edited by Anusha Rao and Suhas Mahesh.
- How China's BYD Overtook Tesla:
- China's sponge cities: Making cities 'spongy' could help fight flooding — by steering the water underground
- Climate change hypocrisy: Guyana President wrecks BBC reporter trying to lecture him on climate change.
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Quick notes: AI Iceberg | Value of a degree...
