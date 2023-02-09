Quick notes: War escalation | Sodium-ion battery...

- Escalation: Russia and Ukraine have incentives to negotiate. The U.S. has other plans. It is replacing Ukraine as Russia’s main battlefield adversary.
- EVs for all with CATL’s amazing new battery: CATL has solved sodium-ion batteries’ energy density problem. Last year, they unveiled their first-generation sodium-ion battery, and its specifications are incredible -- cheaper, much safer, last far longer, charge way quicker, and have a miniscule environmental impact.
- Fragile Himalayan ecology: Respecting religious sentiments doesn't mean constructing 6-Lane highways. Let us not anger the deities that reside in the sacred mountains and protect us from harm. Tourism must take the form of homestead tourism, rather than the building of luxury eco-lodges.
- Tiger culling: Kerala padres occupy tiger habitats, Marxists want them culled
- Abrahamic mercilessness: "Shoot wild jumbos on forehead if they enter human habitations": Kerala Congress leader C P Mathew
- Budget 2023: Centrally sponsored environment schemes have witnessed a cut in allocation in this budget.
- Capitalism does *not* work in healthcare:
- Here's Why: Prediabetes and Diabetes are the same thing. It's just where you draw the line.
- Language = New Caste System: Are English speakers the Oppressors and native language speakers the Oppressed?
Capitalism does *not* work in healthcare. If a pharma co found a drug that cured chronic disease (rather than keeping ppl sick for a lifetime), it wouldn't make $billions.— Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) January 20, 2023
US healthcare is a prime example of the limits of capitalism as a force for good.https://t.co/pAVzfqzfqj
