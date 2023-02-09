Pulitzer Winner Seymour Hersh Claims US Navy Behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion

Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh claims that US Navy blew up Nord Stream 2 pipeline:
https://nypost.com/2023/02/08/seymour-hersh-claims-us-navy-behind-nord-stream-2-pipeline-explosion/
https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream
Like we didn't already know that. It's still nevertheless quite appalling to see how the US just does whatever it pleases in such a cavalier way, just as with the invasion of Iraq. They have truly lost their way, and their imperialist bent is only going to hollow them out. Their voting public really need to regain control over their political elites who are running amok. Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
