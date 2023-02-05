Hindenberg as 'Soft Power'

Players like Soros and Hindenberg, which have been able to identify usefully vulnerable targets for short-selling purposes, can be seen as a sort of 'soft power' which can have the ability to shape markets. Since India has been keen on cultivating more soft power for itself, Indians should look at forming their own Hindenberg groups, not only to examine financial vulnerabilities in domestic markets beyond what regulators are able to do with their limited scope, but also to identify useful opportunities in foreign markets to influence them.
No comments:
Post a Comment