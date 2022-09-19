Quick notes: Territory gone | Drain encroachers...

- "Territory Gone, Grazing Ground Now Buffer Zone": Ladakh leader on troops pull-back. "Our troops have gone back from not only PP-15 but also PP-16, which we had for the last 50 years or so. This was a big setback. Our grazing grounds have now become a buffer zone. It was the main winter grazing ground. It is now a buffer zone". PP-15 refers to the Gogra-Hot Springs area. . . . . . . Chacha Modi pleasing CCP.
- Is India A Better Target For China Than Taiwan? CCP cannot attack a country like Taiwan, which is well-ensconced in the Western alliance. Could India be a more feasible target? The regime might try to quell internal distress by directing nationalism and militarism against India.
- Russia using Iranian ‘Swarming’ attack drones in Ukraine: The loitering munition brings the potential to hit precision targets from long range, a capability Russia needs urgently. At present Russia carries out long-range strikes with its dwindling stocks of unreliable ballistic missiles, which have a reported failure rate of up to 60%.
- India's Silicon Valley: Tech parks, luxury villas among drain encroachers in Bengaluru
-
The Himalayas' ancient earthquake-defying design: In 1905, a deadly earthquake rocked the landscape of Himachal Pradesh. Sturdy-looking concrete constructions toppled like houses of cards. The only surviving structures were in towns where the residents had used an ancient, traditional Himalayan building technique known as kath kuni. "Earthquakes will come and go, but the house will live on".
"Deodar wood and stone create a spectacular balance and composition together," said Rahul Bhushan, architect and founder at NORTH, a Naggar-based architecture and design studio working to preserve the building technique through construction projects, workshops, artist residencies and homestays. "Stone gives weight to the structure, resulting in a low centre of gravity, and wood holds the structure together, thanks to its flexibility."
- The Big Semiconductor Water Problem : The average semiconductor fab uses 2-to-3 million gallons of water every day.
- Rules for thee, not for me: Truss lifts England’s moratorium on fracking for shale gas. Licenses new oil and gas fields.
- Breach of personal space: The Facebook login button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy.
- Whistleblower Peiter Zatko: Twitter was warned by FBI that it employed an undercover Chinese agent.
- Even a single exposure to alcohol may permanently alter brain: Alcohol affects the structure of the synapses as well as the dynamics of the mitochondria, the cell's powerhouses, the study found.
- Leader in experimental maglev technology: China tests maglev cars that travel at 230kph while floating 35mm above the road
The list of IT Parks & developers who have done SWD (stormwater drain) encroachments includes- Bagmane Tech Park & Purva Paradise in Mahadevapura, RBD in 3 locations, Wipro in Doddakannelli, Eco-Space in Bellandur, Gopalan in multiple locations & Diya school in Hoodi: BBMP pic.twitter.com/Lg7nFtCaj0— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment