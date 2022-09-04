Quick notes: Reparations | Anti-woke investing...

- When do we file reparations case against Britain? Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion reparations for WWII from Germany
- Indians love East India Company: Mark Zuckerberg’s dreams of building a super app are starting to come true. People in India will soon be able to order their groceries through WhatsApp.
- Vivek Ramaswamy: Woke Inc author wants to pick a fight with BlackRock.. A wealthy biotech entrepreneur turned anti-“woke” evangelist, Vivek is at the vanguard of a new conservative movement—one that’s bringing America’s political divisions to the money-loving heart of Wall Street.
-
Who needs a backdoor when you have a front door? Predatory loan apps in India rake in huge fees, and are driving some users to suicide. First, they gain user data access, including users' contacts and call records, which they use for recovery and harassing people. In some cases, the operators of these apps get user consent by pretending to use their contacts in case they are not reachable.
Some apps, however, take all that data without getting any prior consent from users. A few apps also claim that they need access to contacts and call records for fraud prevention. Nevertheless, the actual purpose in most cases is to use the phone numbers obtained for recovery purposes, which sometimes become too harsh to bear.
- Foldable winged Ornithopter: NIT-Rourkela alumnus achieve patent for Uri-like UAV
- 'China is a backstabber': Do we still think that if we are nice to China, it will be good to us?
- China admits endless lockdowns have consequences: China says COVID has exacerbated decline in births, marriages
- Calling everyone else racist: New York Times union alleges 'Racial Imbalance' in performance reviews
- Warming world: Warmer air holds more moisture -- about 7% more per degree Celsius and that eventually comes down, in this case in torrents. Pakistan is used to monsoons and downpours, but they were spread out over three months -- not 37.5 centimeters in one day.
- Kronos Quartet: R.D. Burman's Mehbooba, Mehbooba
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Quick notes: Reparations | Anti-woke investing...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment