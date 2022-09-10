POEM (PSLV Orbital Experimental Module): Indian Flag & Constitution Photographed in Space Selfie

Interesting tidbit now coming out on the PSLV C53 mission which launched on June 30, 2022:
The Indian flag and constitution were for the first time displayed in space, photographed via a camera in a 'space selfie'
https://www.news9live.com/india/har-ghar-tiranga-happened-in-antriksh-isro-did-hoist-the-indian-flag-in-space-194691
This was originally going to happen as part of Gaganyaan, India's first manned spaceflight mission, but that mission has unfortunately suffered delays due to COVID. So PSLV C53 instead served as the means for this, using the final upper stage of the rocket, equipped with solar cells and transmitter.
This particular 'space selfie' mission was called PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM)
No comments:
Post a Comment