Quick notes: German industry | Windfall gains...

- China is steadily wiping out German industry: "Over a decade ago, the sudden emergence of Chinese competitors wiped out Germany's advanced solar power industry. Now, that experience is likely to repeat across a broad spectrum of industries. Germany is slowly but surely realizing that a national industrial strategy based on synergy with China is headed toward a dead-end.’’
- Role-reversal: “China-made EVs could turn Sino-EU automotive trade on its head. In EV trade – the future mainstay of the auto sector – the EU is quickly becoming a net consumer of China-made vehicles”
- Windfall: For Reliance, With Love: Russian oil has supercharged profits. Reliance’s GRM stood at a sky-high $24 to $26 per barrel.
- Is the tank doomed? "This war has been the day of the drone. It tells us that you need drones for defence to keep enemy drones off your back. You need classic low-level air defence including lasers and electronic jamming.".. In the future remote-controlled, unmanned tanks - essentially armoured drones - will be moving across the battlefield in tandem with crewed tanks, increasing their firepower while reducing the risk to life.
- Russia learns to neutrlize drones: In the early months of the war in Ukraine, drones emerged as an unexpected source of victory against Russian forces. But Russia has learned from the humiliation by drones. The drone wonder weapons are becoming increasingly ineffective because Russia has improved its defense systems and is downing and jamming many of Ukraine's drones. "Drones were able to play such a role because the Russians were slow to set up an air defense system".
- Anti-drone gun: Russia employing Stupor, an advanced electromagnetic weapon, that severs the connection between drones and their operators.
- Drone power: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
- Drone force: Ukraine sent dozens of 'dronations' to build army of drones. But electronic counter-measures were becoming increasingly effective.
- Smugglers using underwater drones: The unmanned submersibles are apparently capable of carrying up to 200kg (441lbs) of cargo.
- A Manipur Hill Came Crashing Down: At least 50 buried alive. "When a railway line or road is constructed in such topography, it involves a lot of vegetation clearing, slope-cutting and after that, and soil filling, but we are observing that these activities are leaving the soil very loose and vulnerable to erosions".
- High-fructose-corn-syrup for breakfast: Kellogg's loses court case over sugary cereal supermarket offers
- Vipassana Meditation: Kavitha Maharaj
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Quick notes: German industry | Windfall gains...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment