Quick notes: GaN technology | Xiaomi SU7...

- DRDO's GaN technology breakthrough: Denied access to compound chip technology by foreign powers, Indian scientists, operating in tandem from Delhi and Hyderabad, crack the code to make gallium nitride (GaN) monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs).
- UK FTA was terrible. EU FTA is worse: India gives away market access for nothing. Once CBAM takes effect India will be immensely disadvantaged.
- WSJ: I test drove a Chinese EV. Now I don’t want to buy American cars anymore. Marques Brownlee's negative reviews had bankrupted some automakers in the past.
- Ford CEO Jim Farley: Praises his Xiaomi SU7. 'I don't want to give it up'
Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe: "Chinese are ahead, even more than expected"
-
Foolish NRIs: The overconfidence of the Indian settler in the pre-MAGA days led to excesses. Such as the 90-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman, dubbed by some over-clever NRIs who installed it, as the “Statue of Union” in Sugar Land, Texas.
Besides being considered an eyesore by the enraged local Texans, it is a goad for the Christian Nationalists of the American south and southwest that make up the MAGA flock. So far they have restricted themselves to mocking the Monkey God, reviling Hindus as savages, Hinduism as satanic, and Hindu religious symbols as an affront to Christianity. Soon they may take a hammer to the statue, and run the Indians out of town.
Two Indian jewelry stores raided in Texas
- Trump betrayed the Kurds?: Tell me something new.
- No headscarves in Kosovo's public school classrooms: Over 95% of the population of Kosovo is Muslim.
- Why are strokes rising among young adults?: Stroke deaths are climbing among people ages 25 to 34, even as overall cardiovascular deaths return to pre-COVID levels.
- The scientific case for ping-pong: Why athletes — and you — should play more table tennis
- How Ancient Is Indian Music? Dr. Raj Vedam on the history of Indian music
Major concession on Machinery/Electrical equipment. India already runs a $16 billion deficit with EU in it. 0% tariff means domestic mfg in this sector will likely never take off. One hopes that exports from labour intensive sectors go up enough to make up for it. https://t.co/Xl1ZozajOH— Diva Jain (@DivaJain2) January 27, 2026
Meet America’s 🇺🇸 newest allies in Syria, brought to you by @USAMBTurkiye.— Diliman Abdulkader (@D_abdulkader) January 25, 2026
The Kurds were betrayed for these Islamist barbarians.
Congrats. pic.twitter.com/uPUr4TCIB4
