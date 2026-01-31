Gallery of dolts

Posting after a long gap. By now, it is abundantly clear that Modi has surrounded himself with a cabal of self-aggrandizing, largely incompetent loudmouths—endless talk, little to no substance.
This isn’t intended to be a detailed or carefully crafted post, just a few irritants worth calling out.
Take Ashwini Vaishnaw, for example, who repeatedly boasts about initiatives such as indigenous fuel-cell–powered trains. It’s hard to see what problem this actually addresses. Electric traction already exists; the real technological challenge lies in miniaturizing and adapting such systems for automobiles, not in grandstanding about trains.
Here he is once again regurgitating the same “four pillars” rhetoric for the nth time:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HT3B9XC3m_w
Then there’s Amitabh Kant, who once proudly proclaimed that Aarogya Setu was the most downloaded app in the world—as if that were an organic achievement, rather than the result of forcing everyone to install it.
Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Gadkari...:(
Overall, this administration has let the economy down and has not meaningfully advanced Hindutva either. There may be no credible alternatives, but that only makes the situation all the more dispiriting.
Many, many disappointments from this lot :(
More later.
