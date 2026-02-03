Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, February 03, 2026
Ep. 185: The Epstein Files simply show elite depravity
reminded of "the great Gatsby", "eyes wide shut"," salo: 120 days of Sodom". the rich and powerful are indeed different from you and me.
https://open.substack.com/pub/rajeevsrinivasan/p/ep-185-the-epstein-files-simply-show?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
By
nizhal yoddha
-
February 03, 2026
