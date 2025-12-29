- IMEC resurrected: India–Turkey tensions shape IMEC route via Oman Jordan, Israel and Greece.
Three new political-economic axes have been converging in recent weeks — none of which include Turkey:
1. A renewed Qatar–Saudi axis, including the announcement of the Doha–Riyadh high-speed rail line and economic agreements between Saudi Arabia and Syria.
2. The Oman–India–Jordan axis, forming the eastern and western anchors of IMEC trade routes.
3. The Israel–Cyprus–Greece axis, connecting IMEC from the Middle East to Europe via the Mediterranean.
- How Solar Saved Pakistan’s Economy (sort of):
- The battle for Aravalli range: Arnab's 5 stinging questions. Who really gains?
- Your Zomato order is clogging your testicles: People who have five to 10 takeaways per month might be consuming excessive microplastic from the containers their meals come in. "Miicro- and nano- plastics, have been detected in virtually every organ in our bodies, including arteries, brain, blood, placenta and testicles".
- Leftists abandoning Muslim women? Who knew! "So many big names in progressive and feminist circles, would personally agree with us, but when it came to taking a public stand, they'd go back on their promise. Only Asghar Ali Engineer stuck publicly to the stand he took privately. And he bore the brunt for doing so".
- Putin-Bush talks: 'A Junta with nukes'-revelations on Putin-Bush talks disclose Putin's 'Pakistan' warning
- Why So Many Jews Fall In Love With Buddhism: A surprising number of American Buddhists are Jewish, enough to earn the nickname JewBus.
- Madhavi Latha: The Engineer behind the Chenab Railway Bridge, the world's highest, standing at 359 meters above the Chenab River.
Monday, December 29, 2025
Quick notes: IMEC is alive | Microplastics...
