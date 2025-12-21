Quick notes: Golden share | Denaturalization...

- CEOs are learning to live with Trump’s turn to state capitalism. Last week Nvidia finally got permission to sell one its most advanced semiconductor chips to China. The catch: The federal government will take 25% of the revenue from those sales.
The Nvidia deal says something important about the relationship between business and government under Trump. His regular intrusions into the boardroom—taking equity stakes, revenue slices or a “golden share”; prodding companies to lower prices or sell drugs through a federal website—are a sort of state capitalism, in which the state doesn’t necessarily own companies, but uses its leverage to steer their behavior.
- Trump's biggest gift to CCP yet: Trump’s decision to let China have Nvidia chips is dangerous. . . China can accelerate science and engineering with the H200 better than any of the newer hardware from Nvidia.
Denaturalisation: Some naturalised Americans likely to lose citizenship
- "De-Indianise" Call: "1 H-1B Worker Equals 10 Illegal Aliens". . . Brown MAGAs go into hiding.
Hit hard by Trump: Tata, Infosys and Cognizant to bear brunt of Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee
- Worst fears coming true: China may have reverse engineered EUV lithography tool in covert lab, report claims — employees given fake IDs to avoid secret project being detected, prototypes expected in 2028
- India's Nuclear Power Push: Big goals, slow build. Nuclear energy share in total installed capacity remains limited, fluctuating between 1.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent from FY10 to FY24.
- 'Thar Desert Will Reach Delhi Soon': Around 90 percent of the Aravalli hills is in the height of 30 to 80 metres. Now they are in danger of perishing. . . BikAss Gando Thayo Che
- 73 Ragas with Abby V:
- Clerk-factory education system: Unable to learn English, Andhra student dies by suicide.
- Is Iran dying?: Who Can Solve Iran’s Many Problems? Not I, Says the President.
- The US reverse engineered the Iranian Shahed-136 drones! :
- India needs its own 'Singapore' (outside India): As global scrutiny grows, Chinese firms look to call Singapore home. "The Singapore brand is trusted worldwide. Singapore is valued for its international flavour, neutrality, and is culturally easy for Chinese firms and their expats to adapt to,"
- Cover up: The UK wants Apple and Google to install “Nudity-Blocking Software” on iPhones and Android phones
- We don't want no AI: LG forced a Copilot web app onto its TVs but will let you delete it after user backlash.
The US Marine Corps is testing a Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) as a long range suicide drone. The US reverse engineered the Iranian Shahed-136 drones!— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) December 12, 2025
Too bad for Iran. Not only lost against Israel, got the nuclear sites hit, but also lost drone tech. #TWZ pic.twitter.com/LntStsg8vG
