- Trade colony India: China just posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of almost $1 trillion for 2024. China today accounts for around 27% of global industrial production.
- Why China needs India more than ever: China’s Export Boom Means Trump Tariffs Would Hit Beijing Where It Hurts
- Shakeout time: China makes more cars than it needs. Excess capacity among carmakers in China is driving the world’s largest auto market into a shakeout phase.
- India's loss: How China’s Synthetic Diamonds Crushed India’s $20 Billion Diamond Industry?
- 'Achievments abroad is not enough': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu shares the #1 reason Indians have no respect globally.
- "First 40 Tejas still not...": Still awaiting Tejas from 2010 deal: IAF chief as China tests sixth-gen jet
- Bengaluru must shun car-centric planning: Instead of investing in projects that increase the vehicle footprint, the government should implement the vision outlined in the CMP— prioritising public transport, walking and cycling, and reducing dependence on private vehicles. It is time to shift focus towards building infrastructure that moves people, not just cars.
- Pakistan jackpot: Finds gold deposits worth Rs 609 billion.
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Quick notes: Trade colony | Awaiting Tejas...
